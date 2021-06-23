Reminder and Side Navigation Bar UI Design for Mobile App

These are the Reminder and Side Navigation Bar for a Fintech Mobile App.

The Bulk Reminder screen helps the users to send reminders to multiple Dealers who have dues pending to be paid.

The user have the option to decide through what means of communications they want the dealer to be reminded about the dues.

Users can also search and filter for Dealers with dues

The side Navigation bar is full screen side Navigation Bar.

All the options are placed in descending order of usage i.e. The options which is used most frequently is placed in top.

To decrease the complexity of the navigation bar the option related to a specific section is nested inside a subsection which make it more meaningful and easy to find the options.

The full screen Side navbar is chosen as it make the design more clutter-free thereby giving more breathing space

Open to freelance works.