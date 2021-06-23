Manikandan Rajkumar

The Last of Us - Part II - Concept Page

The Last of Us - Part II - Concept Page concept sony playsation landing page ui interactions design minimal
Here is my take on the re-visualization of a hero page for "The Last of Us - Part II". Given the trend and minimal approach wanted to jazz up the look and feel of the existing webpage and a pinch of emphasis on the actual hero products. Look out for more on these series and do let me know what do you think of these concepts!

Posted on Jun 23, 2021
