The Last of Us - Part II - Concept Page

Hey, everyone!
Here is my take on the re-visualization of a hero page for "The Last of Us - Part II". Given the trend and minimal approach wanted to jazz up the look and feel of the existing webpage and a pinch of emphasis on the actual hero products. Look out for more on these series and do let me know what do you think of these concepts!
