Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Deeezy

80+ Plastic Wrap Texture

Deeezy
Deeezy
  • Save
80+ Plastic Wrap Texture plastic digitalart texture
Download color palette

Clear Transparent… you don’t have to change the blending modes.

https://deeezy.com/product/32888/80-plastic-wrap-texture

View all tags
Posted on Jun 23, 2021
Deeezy
Deeezy

More by Deeezy

View profile
    • Like