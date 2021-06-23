Manikandan Rajkumar

God of War - Concept Page

God of War
Hey, everyone!

Here is my take on the re-visualization of a landing page of "God of War".
Given the trend and minimal approach wanted to jazz up the look and feel of the existing webpage and a pinch of emphasis on the actual hero products. Look out for more on these series and do let me know what do you think of these concepts!

Thanks for watching!

