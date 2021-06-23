Jeremy Bourdiol

Crypt'Art - NFT Auction App Exploration

Crypt'Art - NFT Auction App Exploration app mobile ui design
Hi everybody! 👋

For this first shot I chose to explore the NFT case with the cryptocurrencies fever of the past years. 🌡️🖼️

Hope you enjoyed it and feel free to give me some feedback.
Happy browsing 😃

Posted on Jun 23, 2021
