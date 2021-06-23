Zhang 张小哈

Life in a town - Collection ( PS )

Life in a town - Collection ( PS ) zhang italy tower landscape summer collection town life graphic design illustration 张小哈
This is my illustration named"Life in a town",
hope u like it~
“小镇生活”插画合集，希望你喜欢~

和优设网合作的插画 + c4d 直播课程里会讲到这个案例，7 月 12 日开课～大家感兴趣的话可以看看：
https://pro.uisdc.com/detail/p_605ca657e4b0da01d75b85ba/6

站酷上整理的这个项目:
https://www.zcool.com.cn/work/ZNTMyMzgyODA=.html

This project on Behance :
https://www.behance.net/gallery/121501003/LIFE-IN-A-TOWN

