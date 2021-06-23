Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
PlayStation - Concept Pages

Hey, everyone!

Here is my take on the re-visualization of a landing page of "Sony's PlayStation" & its exclusive titles. Given the trend and minimal approach wanted to jazz up the look and feel of the existing webpage and a pinch of emphasis on the actual hero products. Look out for more on these series and do let me know what do you think of these concepts!

Thanks for watching!

