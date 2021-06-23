Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Mariia Adamova

015 Daily UI - On/Off Switch

Mariia Adamova
Mariia Adamova
015 Daily UI - On/Off Switch
Daily UI Challenge 015

Briefing: Design an On/Off Switch. Consider what's being turned on/off and how it should be done.

Solution: how dark/light team will be switch

Appreciate your feedback!

Posted on Jun 23, 2021
