Kushi Subrahmanya

Nekkare - A Mango Juice Brand

Kushi Subrahmanya
Kushi Subrahmanya
  • Save
Nekkare - A Mango Juice Brand mango gradients minimal bakerylogodesign logobrand customlogo custom brandidentity identity branding illustration design dribbble logodesigner logooftheday logotype graphicdesign logodesign logo
Download color palette

Just a imaginary brand designed during the season of Mangoes

Kushi Subrahmanya
Kushi Subrahmanya

More by Kushi Subrahmanya

View profile
    • Like