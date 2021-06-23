Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Anastasia Nedorezova

Finance App for Cryptocurrency

Anastasia Nedorezova
Anastasia Nedorezova
Hire Me
  • Save
Finance App for Cryptocurrency mobile registration wallet bitcoin finance market crypto ui app analysis design
Download color palette

Hello! I would like to present my concept of an application for the cryptocurrency market. A more complete case will be ready soon.

View all tags
Posted on Jun 23, 2021
Anastasia Nedorezova
Anastasia Nedorezova
Welcome to my design portfolio
Hire Me

More by Anastasia Nedorezova

View profile
    • Like