FLVLL - EXPERIEMENT

When starting a new project, I like to create 'scrappy experiments' for me to understand the idea, and when communicating the idea it's easier with a tangible asset. So, when starting on my new website, where I want to include 3D web, I thought it would be best to do the complete concept in cinema4d with motion dynamics, this gives me a greater feel for the final outcome and doubles as a development asset. The is rendered as clay model for speed.