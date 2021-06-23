MI KE

UX Writing Day - 8

MI KE
MI KE
  • Save
UX Writing Day - 8 day 8 paramore music app ux writing challenge mobile ui
Download color palette

Challenge: Tell the user that one of their favorite bands is playing live in their town. How would you compel them to want to go?

View all tags
Posted on Jun 23, 2021
MI KE
MI KE

More by MI KE

View profile
    • Like