Back to the 80's POSTER

So I am not a graphic designer, and I have zero knowledge in drawing. I have always loved the process that goes into making this type of ilustrations so I began to explore Affinity Designer and other software.

I found myself able to recreate some visual elements on my own and started to watch some youtube videos about design.

Now, I am designing posters for my father's restaurant/bar/club (Azul Del Mar) and this poster is for the 80s night this Friday. I would love if you could give me some input and comments on how I can make my designs better.