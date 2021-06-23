Back to the 80's POSTER

🎟️ Designers, last chance! Join Pablo Stanley for an interactive two-part Webflow crash course on 6/30 + 7/7. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Sponsored by
Thinkific
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
So I am not a graphic designer, and I have zero knowledge in drawing. I have always loved the process that goes into making this type of ilustrations so I began to explore Affinity Designer and other software.
I found myself able to recreate some visual elements on my own and started to watch some youtube videos about design.
Now, I am designing posters for my father's restaurant/bar/club (Azul Del Mar) and this poster is for the 80s night this Friday. I would love if you could give me some input and comments on how I can make my designs better.