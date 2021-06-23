Zuzanna

Approval system

Zuzanna
Zuzanna
  • Save
Approval system order approval expand bar system table expand bar notes search input bar details approval orders review reviewing tool on hold processing pages mail mailing system order review
Download color palette

Part of the approval system used for approving and holding orders.
Tabs at the top are categorizing orders.

Every bar is expandable showing more details and order notes within a company - including automatically generated notifications.

Data presented in the table was categorized by its importance. There is also a search bar making it easy to find a particular information by searching by order ID or any data connected to it.

Zuzanna
Zuzanna

More by Zuzanna

View profile
    • Like