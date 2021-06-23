🎟️ Designers, last chance! Join Pablo Stanley for an interactive two-part Webflow crash course on 6/30 + 7/7. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Part of the approval system used for approving and holding orders.
Tabs at the top are categorizing orders.
Every bar is expandable showing more details and order notes within a company - including automatically generated notifications.
Data presented in the table was categorized by its importance. There is also a search bar making it easy to find a particular information by searching by order ID or any data connected to it.