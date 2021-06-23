Quecko Inc.

Food Delivery Platform

Quecko Inc.
Quecko Inc.
  • Save
Food Delivery Platform food delivery ui design web design landing page
Download color palette

Hello there, buddies! 👋

Because of the global pandemic, it's easy to assume that staying on your couch, adding a few items to your cart, and having everything delivered to you at your earliest convenience is the easiest option. So, Quecko developed and designed a food delivery platform called "Queckgo" last year.

If you like what you see, don't forget to ❤️ and follow us on dribbble.

View all tags
Posted on Jun 23, 2021
Quecko Inc.
Quecko Inc.

More by Quecko Inc.

View profile
    • Like