The Different Looks of Gabi

Just Released Gabi - our New Female Puppet for Adobe Character Animator.

You can download Gabi at:

https://www.animationguides.com/downloads/gabi-female-puppet/

Gabi can walk, lipsync your words, turn her head, express emotions, wave, give thumbs up, exercise and perform a bunch of other gestures and animations.

Gabi comes with many different hairstyles, outfits,and accessories that can be mixed and matched.

Hope you like Gabi ❤!

