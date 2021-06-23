Joy Abraham

A for Apex

Joy Abraham
Joy Abraham
  • Save
A for Apex latest new a logo a graphic design bangladesh dhaka ja ui design illustration minimal thejoyabraham logo design vector branding logo pizza
Download color palette

Branding for a pizza restuarent. I've made the shape of the pizza to match the first letter of the brand name.

Need a logo? Click here

Check out more of them!
Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | Behance

Joy Abraham
Joy Abraham

More by Joy Abraham

View profile
    • Like