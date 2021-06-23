Habitlog - Visual Guidelines

Hi guys! 👋

This is part of the Visual Guideline we made for the HABITLOG. ⭕️

The main direction of the brand is a light, minimalistic and friendly space. The white light background gives the impression of a journal page vibe. Complementary pastel colors serve a friendly function, focusing only on the important. All colors interact well with each other and combinated in a gradient.

The visual identity perfectly complements the minimalistic interface shown earlier.

