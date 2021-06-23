Habitlog - Visual Guidelines

🎟️ Designers, last chance! Join Pablo Stanley for an interactive two-part Webflow crash course on 6/30 + 7/7. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Sponsored by
Thinkific
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hi guys! 👋
This is part of the Visual Guideline we made for the HABITLOG. ⭕️
The main direction of the brand is a light, minimalistic and friendly space. The white light background gives the impression of a journal page vibe. Complementary pastel colors serve a friendly function, focusing only on the important. All colors interact well with each other and combinated in a gradient.
The visual identity perfectly complements the minimalistic interface shown earlier.
Share your thoughts about the project in the comments! 🔮
📩 Interested in Brand Identity? Check out more on arounda.agency and contact us info@arounda.agency
Why are you reporting this shot?
Please visit our Help Center for instructions on reporting Trademark or Copyright violations.