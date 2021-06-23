New identity elements for red_mad_robot

Alice Spoon
We have new visual language that was designed to show red_mad_robot transformation from application developer to a digital partner. The robot retained its metallic essence and the luster of chrome, so metall objects became the main part of visual communications.

Posted on Jun 23, 2021
