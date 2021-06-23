Impactum Education Platform

Client

Klitschko Foundation

Main goal

To create a modern educational platform for projects created by the Klitschko foundation

Team

Denis Morkvich x MNSTV

Duration of time

4 months (part-time)

Recently, together with MNSTRV, we completed an educational platform for the Klitschko Foundation. The development took 4 months of part-time work. The goal was to create a modern platform for teenagers and their parents, where they could learn from the foundation's projects online. That is, several visual concepts were developed for the purpose of the brief, a landing page and an educational platform with all the necessary elements were developed. The most difficult thing was to create a platform based on edex. Thus, we had to take into account all of its technical limitations. As a result, the platform was launched, users have already received their first certificates of the successful completion of the first projects of the fund.

impactum.world