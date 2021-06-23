Impactum Education Platform

🎟️ Designers, last chance! Join Pablo Stanley for an interactive two-part Webflow crash course on 6/30 + 7/7. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Sponsored by
Thinkific
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Client
Klitschko Foundation
Main goal
To create a modern educational platform for projects created by the Klitschko foundation
Team
Denis Morkvich x MNSTV
Duration of time
4 months (part-time)
Recently, together with MNSTRV, we completed an educational platform for the Klitschko Foundation. The development took 4 months of part-time work. The goal was to create a modern platform for teenagers and their parents, where they could learn from the foundation's projects online. That is, several visual concepts were developed for the purpose of the brief, a landing page and an educational platform with all the necessary elements were developed. The most difficult thing was to create a platform based on edex. Thus, we had to take into account all of its technical limitations. As a result, the platform was launched, users have already received their first certificates of the successful completion of the first projects of the fund.
impactum.world