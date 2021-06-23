Food Delivery UI Exploration

🎟️ Designers, last chance! Join Pablo Stanley for an interactive two-part Webflow crash course on 6/30 + 7/7. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Hello Everyone!
This my second ui mobile app design, first time trying figma, I made an exploration of food delivery application with simple style and organic. Hope you like it, Please let me know what do you think about it. Stay tuned I will upload more Designs :D