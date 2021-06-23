Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Ham Helsing crayon pig book kids children illustration
Ham Helsing crayon pig book kids children illustration
Some Ham Helsing fan art. My friend Rich Moyer wrote a great graphic novel. He hired me to create the logo and color the graphic novel. It was just published by Penguin Random House this month so it’s out wherever you buy books.
https://www.penguinrandomhouse.com/books/664499/ham-helsing-1-vampire-hunter-by-rich-moyer/

Posted on Jun 23, 2021
Illustrator and Brand Designer for the children's market.
