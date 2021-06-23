Abbas Rizvi

Cameo - Floyd Mayweather

Abbas Rizvi
Abbas Rizvi
  • Save
Cameo - Floyd Mayweather concept ui design uidesign landingpage webdesign uiux website design landing page cameo floyd mayweather
Download color palette

A landing page design for #Cameo promoting Floyd Mayweather vs Logan Paul.

Abbas Rizvi
Abbas Rizvi
Focusing on designs that convert!

More by Abbas Rizvi

View profile
    • Like