Lena Volk

Online store app

Lena Volk
Lena Volk
  • Save
Online store app ui design app ux interface online store ecommerce marketplace mobile
Download color palette

Hello! Today I upload more screens about the Avito marketplace. You can see all screens ​👉 on my Behance

View all tags
Posted on Jun 23, 2021
Lena Volk
Lena Volk

More by Lena Volk

View profile
    • Like