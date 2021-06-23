Icostory Color - icon collection

Today we’ll tell you about our icon collection Icostory Color.

These are neat icons with a color accent that is easy to edit.

This collection contains 1162 icons on interesting and rare themes apart from widely used, for example, veterinary clinic services, city wayfinding (airport, school, mall, railway station, etc), large number of icons dedicated to medicine and healthcare.

But it’s better to show you them than talk around 🙃

Find the collection on Creative Market.