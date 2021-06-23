Uzani – Swahili word for balance.

For this project, i was required to create a name, a logo and a square artwork for a new podcast of my choice.

Uzani is a Kenyan podcast created by two Kenyan creatives.

In this space, the focus is on the Kenyan musician and how she/he can find balance between their career and life. They discuss matters such as;

Skill development

Content creation

Mental Health

Financial literacy

Starting Up