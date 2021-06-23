Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
UZANI branding logo illustration
Uzani – Swahili word for balance.
For this project, i was required to create a name, a logo and a square artwork for a new podcast of my choice.
Uzani is a Kenyan podcast created by two Kenyan creatives.
In this space, the focus is on the Kenyan musician and how she/he can find balance between their career and life. They discuss matters such as;
Skill development
Content creation
Mental Health
Financial literacy
Starting Up

Posted on Jun 23, 2021
