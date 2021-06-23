Ankita Mehta

Shubho Mahalaya

Definitely missing Kolkata and it’s buzz right now. The pink skies, lights all around and the fragrance of shiuli flowers.

Miss keeping the dried flowers in my notebook.
Shubho Mahalaya ✨❤️

We have happy days ahead. Touch wood.

Posted on Jun 23, 2021
