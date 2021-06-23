A 3-Step Guide to LinkedIn Outreach: Let’s Find Perfect Leads

🎟️ Designers, last chance! Join Pablo Stanley for an interactive two-part Webflow crash course on 6/30 + 7/7. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Sponsored by
Thinkific
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
LinkedIn is an incredibly powerful tool for finding and generating leads. In fact, it’s the #1 channel used by most of the marketing and sales teams for lead generation. More than 79% of marketers use LinkedIn for lead generation and almost 80% of the total B2B traffic comes from LinkedIn.
Learn more here
https://sofiaalee.medium.com/a-3-step-guide-to-linkedin-outreach-lets-find-perfect-leads-and-drive-more-sales-aa3dfc36b762