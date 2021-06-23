Magazine Layout - CodePen challenge

🎟️ Designers, last chance! Join Pablo Stanley for an interactive two-part Webflow crash course on 6/30 + 7/7. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Hurray! New shot from us:) This one is for Codepen challenge named "Magazine layout". The name speaks for itself - we've taken a given HTML and style everything using Bootstrap + Torus Kit custom styles.
Live: https://toruskit.com/showcase/magazine-layout/
CodePen: https://codepen.io/toruskit/pen/GRWbmeB
All interactions are done with https://toruskit.com! The syntax is really simple (but powerful) especially when you're doing fast prototyping.
For example: "fly-in" paragraphs cascade effect are done with a simple line:
[class*='col'] => inview:[fade.in pull.up(md)] slower quad delay(/+50ms/);
Or the image that reveals as you scroll:
scroll:@T=translate(-100%; 0%, {end: 80})
scroll:@T=translate(-100%; 0%, {end: 80})