Magazine Layout - CodePen challenge

Hurray! New shot from us:) This one is for Codepen challenge named "Magazine layout". The name speaks for itself - we've taken a given HTML and style everything using Bootstrap + Torus Kit custom styles.

Live: https://toruskit.com/showcase/magazine-layout/
CodePen: https://codepen.io/toruskit/pen/GRWbmeB

All interactions are done with https://toruskit.com! The syntax is really simple (but powerful) especially when you're doing fast prototyping.

For example: "fly-in" paragraphs cascade effect are done with a simple line:
[class*='col'] => inview:[fade.in pull.up(md)] slower quad delay(/+50ms/);

Or the image that reveals as you scroll:
scroll:@T=translate(-100%; 0%, {end: 80})

