David Illustration for Pray.com

bible christ religious religion vintage mood story cover design cover art cover noise grainy editorial audiobook david jesus christian illustration red sunset
Here's the last post on the illustration set I did for Pray.com's Bedtime Story series about David.

Brand Designer & Illustrator based in the Netherlands.
