Ankita Mehta

Introspection

Ankita Mehta
Ankita Mehta
Introspection illustration graphic design digitalart design art
A lot of things inspire me. I see beauty in everything. I notice every little detail. I feel everything around me.

With a lot of positive vibes, I surely receive some negatives too. I like this about myself, that once in a while I just like to sit down and enjoy every good thing in my life. Gratitude reminds me there's always something to look forward to, will always be in any situation and it keeps me moving forward.
That all dark clouds have a silver lining, and I am grateful for that beauty on the gloomy days.

Posted on Jun 23, 2021
Ankita Mehta
Ankita Mehta

