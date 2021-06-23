Kung YuHan

曌润牡丹品牌标识

Kung YuHan
Kung YuHan
  • Save
曌润牡丹品牌标识 branding illustration design brand china logo
Download color palette

曌润牡丹是一家专业的牡丹产品提炼、生产与销售公司，致力于为客户提供具有先锋性的优质养生产品。设计师将重点集中在对曌字的解读上，通过图像凸显了日月当空的一代女帝形象。该设计打造了一个不断改变和进化的品牌，通过对留白区域的应用与再传遭，创造了一套精致有力的视觉标识。

E-mail：kungyh@163.com
Web：www.kgdesign.cn
WeChat：landlord318

View all tags
Posted on Jun 23, 2021
Kung YuHan
Kung YuHan

More by Kung YuHan

View profile
    • Like