Kung YuHan

瀚海餐饮品牌标识

Kung YuHan
Kung YuHan
瀚海餐饮品牌标识 branding illustration design brand china logo
作为名古食居母公司的瀚海餐饮是一家多元化的餐饮投资与加盟企业，考虑到此类企业在业务方向上的多样性所以使用了文字logo的表现方式，又因为餐饮类企业在设计之初就将“信任感”这个主题放在了最重要的位置所以采取了看起来古老而正式的过度衬线体来完成，并且着重强化了字干的粗细对比。而将GREAT OCEAN的首字母抽取并加工成GO的形式即解决了文字logo符号化的不足，也赋予了企业高执行力与高效率的寓意。

E-mail：kungyh@163.com
Web：www.kgdesign.cn
WeChat：landlord318

Posted on Jun 23, 2021
Kung YuHan
Kung YuHan

