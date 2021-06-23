Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
David Illustration for Pray.com

David Illustration for Pray.com sunset jesus christ illo christian cover art mood cover design red vintage grainy dreamy editorial cover audiobook story religious biblical david jesus illustration
David Illustration for Pray.com sunset jesus christ illo christian cover art mood cover design red vintage grainy dreamy editorial cover audiobook story religious biblical david jesus illustration
David Illustration for Pray.com sunset jesus christ illo christian cover art mood cover design red vintage grainy dreamy editorial cover audiobook story religious biblical david jesus illustration
A while back I was offered the opportunity to make the covers for Pray.com's Bedtime Stories. Here's a sneak peek of what that looked like!

Brand Designer & Illustrator based in the Netherlands.
