WakaAlert, Alert and Tracking App

WakaAlert, Alert and Tracking App homepage design app design map dark app dark theme mobile design
WalkaAlert is a App that's send the alert with (Live Location, Audio, Camera Live Video ) to your Selected guardians if you are in any trouble or any problem. You just need to shake your phone and Double press Volume + Button or many option available for sending the Alert. And that's how you can protect your loved one.

If any suggestion Please give me feedback :)

Thank you :)

Posted on Jun 23, 2021
