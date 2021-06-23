Maia

Lydia Driesch-Foucar

Lydia Driesch-Foucar abstract women in design frauhaus bauhaus geometric illustration
illustration for an artist and baker Lydia Driesch-Foucar
Frauhaus: women of the Bauhaus — https://frauhaus.org/
https://www.instagram.com/p/COFmuRKBw1u/

Posted on Jun 23, 2021
