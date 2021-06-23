Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Sahil

THROTTLE - Super cars e-commerce website design

Sahil
Sahil
  • Save
THROTTLE - Super cars e-commerce website design 3d branding sketch web design capstone ux design ui e-commerce ux
Download color palette

The design solution required a step by step design process to be completed successfully, i.e. :

1. Secondary Research & Competitive Research
2. User Flow
3. Solution Sketches
4. Guerrilla Usability Test
5. Wireframes
6. Brand Platform
7. Brand Style Guide
8. High Fidelity Screens
9. Usability Test & Redesign

View all tags
Posted on Jun 23, 2021
Sahil
Sahil

More by Sahil

View profile
    • Like