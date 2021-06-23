Second Eight

Opinium - Branding, Identity & Logo Design illustration best concept branding lightning bolt light share bubble talking chat talk design lines brand identity symbol mark logo
Opinium - Branding, Identity & Logo Design

Opinium is an application about sharing your opinions and
hearing what others say!

The concept comes from combining the quotation marks and the lightning bolt in the negative space, creating a modern and beautiful symbol!

Let me know your thoughs

Thanks

Get in touch with me:

contact@secondeight.netwww.secondeight.netInstagramBehance

Designing brands through shapes
