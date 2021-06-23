Opinium - Branding, Identity & Logo Design

Opinium is an application about sharing your opinions and

hearing what others say!

The concept comes from combining the quotation marks and the lightning bolt in the negative space, creating a modern and beautiful symbol!

Let me know your thoughs

Thanks

