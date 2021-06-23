Blake Cale

We Are All the Same in the Dark

We Are All the Same in the Dark flower dandelion book illustration poster collage
Collage jam inspired by a book I recently finished reading, We Are All the Same in the Dark by Julia Heaberlin. Such a good murder mystery with some great imagery to work with. I've never been a big reader but murder mysteries might be where it's at for me.

