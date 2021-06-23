004 - Daily UI Challenge

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
#dailyui
004 UI task
Design a calculator. Standard, scientific, or specialty calculator for something such as a mortgage? Is it for a phone, a tablet, a web app?
My approach:
Two modes of normal mobile version of calculator.
Trying to be inspired by one of the hottest and latest trend in UI design called Glassmorphism, which I heard is based on its background blur, but it seems like I didnt applied enough blurring yet in the design this round.
Tools 🔨:
Figma
#udesign #uidesign #uxui #uxwriting #layout #screen #userexperience #calculator #calculatorscreen #mobile #figma