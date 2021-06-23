Christine Cheah En Jou

004 - Daily UI Challenge

Christine Cheah En Jou
Christine Cheah En Jou
  • Save
004 - Daily UI Challenge ui illustration 3d design graphic design
Download color palette

#dailyui
004 UI task

Design a calculator. Standard, scientific, or specialty calculator for something such as a mortgage? Is it for a phone, a tablet, a web app?

My approach:
Two modes of normal mobile version of calculator.
Trying to be inspired by one of the hottest and latest trend in UI design called Glassmorphism, which I heard is based on its background blur, but it seems like I didnt applied enough blurring yet in the design this round.

Tools 🔨:
Figma

#udesign #uidesign #uxui #uxwriting #layout #screen #userexperience #calculator #calculatorscreen #mobile #figma

View all tags
Posted on Jun 23, 2021
Christine Cheah En Jou
Christine Cheah En Jou

More by Christine Cheah En Jou

View profile
    • Like