004 - Daily UI Challenge

#dailyui

004 UI task

Design a calculator. Standard, scientific, or specialty calculator for something such as a mortgage? Is it for a phone, a tablet, a web app?

My approach:

Two modes of normal mobile version of calculator.

Trying to be inspired by one of the hottest and latest trend in UI design called Glassmorphism, which I heard is based on its background blur, but it seems like I didnt applied enough blurring yet in the design this round.

Tools 🔨:

Figma

