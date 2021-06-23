Tamaz
EPAM Design Russia

Altruista app concept

Tamaz
EPAM Design Russia
Tamaz for EPAM Design Russia
  • Save
Altruista app concept illustration design app
Download color palette
  1. Altruista-app.jpg
  2. Altruista-app-shot.mp4

Hi, everyone! Today I'like to present you the concept of the Altruista app. If you feel like wanting to help the world become better – Altruista is the right place to start with. Select the category, dive into the case and purchase the donation. Make the world great again!

Всем привет! Представляю вам концепцию приложения Altruista.
Если вы хотите помочь миру стать лучше, то Altruista в этом поможет.
Выберите интересующую категорию, погружайтесь в проект и вносите в него пожертвование. Вместе мы сделаем мир добрее!

Design – Figma
Animation – Adobe After Effects
Illustration – Adobe Illustrator

View all tags
Posted on Jun 23, 2021
EPAM Design Russia
EPAM Design Russia

More by EPAM Design Russia

View profile
    • Like