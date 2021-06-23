Altruista app concept

🎟️ Designers, last chance! Join Pablo Stanley for an interactive two-part Webflow crash course on 6/30 + 7/7. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Hi, everyone! Today I'like to present you the concept of the Altruista app. If you feel like wanting to help the world become better – Altruista is the right place to start with. Select the category, dive into the case and purchase the donation. Make the world great again!
Всем привет! Представляю вам концепцию приложения Altruista.
Если вы хотите помочь миру стать лучше, то Altruista в этом поможет.
Выберите интересующую категорию, погружайтесь в проект и вносите в него пожертвование. Вместе мы сделаем мир добрее!
Design – Figma
Animation – Adobe After Effects
Illustration – Adobe Illustrator