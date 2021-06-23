Altruista app concept

Hi, everyone! Today I'like to present you the concept of the Altruista app. If you feel like wanting to help the world become better – Altruista is the right place to start with. Select the category, dive into the case and purchase the donation. Make the world great again!

Всем привет! Представляю вам концепцию приложения Altruista.

Если вы хотите помочь миру стать лучше, то Altruista в этом поможет.

Выберите интересующую категорию, погружайтесь в проект и вносите в него пожертвование. Вместе мы сделаем мир добрее!

Design – Figma

Animation – Adobe After Effects

Illustration – Adobe Illustrator