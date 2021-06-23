Wantti™ Delivery Platform Branding

Wantti™ is a platform that allows you to directly contact the businesses that need to deliver each order. Have a daily settlement of your operations with each trade. Choose the form of collection of these deliveries with each business in a consensual manner. It is independent of the platform, which only connects them, since the relationship is direct between the rider and the merchant. The brand tone was: Modern, positive, free, empathetic and that provides security by being innovative.​​​​​​​ The conceptualization was raised in the immediate call to be assisted, the spontaneous encounter between the physical gesture and the reaction of attention. The result was an empathetic, friendly, versatile and caring brand that finds its place in the market through its vocation of assistance.

https://wantti.com/

-

Full project:

https://www.behance.net/gallery/105892827/Wantti-Delivery-Platform