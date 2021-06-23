Franko Ro

BAJA CALIFORNIA LOGO digital illustration illustration concept design california nature branding logotype baja california iconography icons logo
Logotype design for BAJA CALIFORNIA, one of the states on México. The concept is based on the geography of the state.

