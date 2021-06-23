Spotify killed the CD Star / Infographic

Complete project in my Behance.

—

EN

Technology is more and more established in our daily lives, and music has not been less. There are many advantages that streaming services against the physical format, leading to the fact that it may disappear one day. Even so, we find various data about the growth of vinyl sales. The analog fashion is present, especially among young millennials who want to have a vinyl of their favorite album in their room. The latter leads us to the conclusion that the physical format can still resist streaming.

This infographic reflects the previous paragraph with various data. Its aesthetic pays tribute to the great Francesco Franchi, a former infographer for the Italian magazine IL (in the infographic heading you can see a reference to this publication), through a minimalist and vector design, but visually attractive.

—

ES

La tecnología cada vez se asienta más en nuestra vida cotidiana, y la música no ha sido menos. Son muchas las ventajas que poseen los servicios streaming frente al formato físico, conllevando a que este pueda desaparecer algún día. Aún así, encontramos diversos datos acerca del crecimiento de la venta de los vinilos. La moda de lo analógico está presente, sobre todo entre los jóvenes millennials quienes desean tener un vinilo de su álbum favorito en su habitación. Esto último nos lleva a la conclusión de que el formato físico aún puede resistir al streaming.

Esta infografía refleja con diversos datos el párrafo anterior. Su estética rinde homenaje al gran Francesco Franchi, antiguo infografista de la revista italiana IL (en el encabezado la infografía se puede apreciar una referencia a esta publicación), a través de un diseño minimalista y vectorial, pero visualmente atractivo.