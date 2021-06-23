Dennis Cortés

New Video! iPhone 12 Mini + Moment Telephoto Lens and Case

New Video! iPhone 12 Mini + Moment Telephoto Lens and Case influencer creativity cinematography photography ux design branding graphic design review tech iphone 12 mini iphone 12 iphone minimalism thumbnail video youtube gear camera moment
New video! This week's video goes over the unboxing experience of the Moment telephoto lens and iPhone 12 Mini case along with some example photos and videos that I took using each together. Probably the most editing I've done on a video recently, hope you enjoy!

Designer that codes, teaches, and makes music

