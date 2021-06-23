DailyUI #003 | Recipe App Landing Page

🎟️ Designers, last chance! Join Pablo Stanley for an interactive two-part Webflow crash course on 6/30 + 7/7. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Hi folks, hope everyone is doing fine today!
Today i did my Landing Page Design for the #DailyUI #003 challenge.
It is for an Recipe App that brings you a new fresh and delicious recipe everyday. You can also set it up to always send you the ingredients for the next days recipe.
I hope you like it and a "Like" is always valued, just like feedback on my design.
Thank you.