#DailyUI 001 // Sign up page to a bakery app

#Daily UI 001
To make a signup page for anything!
I chose a dessert bakery iOS app where customers can sign up to subscribe the the bakery updates and order.
First ever UI UX exploration, really enjoyed the process of using Figma. First of many, fingers crossed!
Feedback and suggestions more than welcome!

Posted on Jun 23, 2021
