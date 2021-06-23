DailyUI 001 // Sign up page to a bakery app

🎟️ Designers, last chance! Join Pablo Stanley for an interactive two-part Webflow crash course on 6/30 + 7/7. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
#Daily UI 001
To make a signup page for anything!
I chose a dessert bakery iOS app where customers can sign up to subscribe the the bakery updates and order.
First ever UI UX exploration, really enjoyed the process of using Figma. First of many, fingers crossed!
Feedback and suggestions more than welcome!