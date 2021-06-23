Fredrick Tendong

The Lord of the Rings Poster Design

Fredrick Tendong
Fredrick Tendong
  • Save
The Lord of the Rings Poster Design mockup print minimal illustration saruman isengard sauron orange minimal poster design poster illustration
Download color palette

A simple and minimal Poster Design for The Lord of the Rings. My childhood Favorite, honestly, still now it happens to be my Favorite.
_
What do ya'll think?. Drop ya comments.
_
Do follow me on IG
https://www.instagram.com/fredrick.tendong/

Fredrick Tendong
Fredrick Tendong

More by Fredrick Tendong

View profile
    • Like