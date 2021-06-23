Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Fredrick Tendong

Magazine Design for Darjeeling

Fredrick Tendong
Fredrick Tendong
  • Save
Magazine Design for Darjeeling design illustration book minimal green darjeeling tea darjeeling magazine cover serif text mockup typography book cover magazine
Download color palette

A simple Design for a magazine from my Home Town, Darjeeling.
Simple solid fill of green to represent the infamous Darjeeling Tea with the
old British Structures buil around 1850.
_
What do ya'll think?. Drop ya comments.
_
Do follow me on IG
https://www.instagram.com/fredrick.tendong/

Fredrick Tendong
Fredrick Tendong

More by Fredrick Tendong

View profile
    • Like