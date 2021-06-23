Andres Vera

Coffee shop logo Design

Andres Vera
Andres Vera
  • Save
Coffee shop logo Design graphic design coffeeshop coffee animal logo lyon illustration design iconography color palette typography logotype logodesign branding logo
Download color palette

La Tanière (The Den in French) Coffee Shop
Chile - 2021

Andres Vera
Andres Vera

More by Andres Vera

View profile
    • Like